Loaf ‘N Jug worker tests positive for COVID-19, station temporarily closed

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — A worker for the Loaf ‘N Jug at 1310 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Jean A. Stachon, Sweetwater County Public Health Director.

The business has temporarily closed, but Stachon said that was their choice and neither Public Health or the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) closed them down. Stachon said Loaf ‘N Jug closed likely due to workforce limitations.

Stachon said Loaf ‘N Jug will be doing a deep cleaning and thinks they may be closed for the length of the quarantine. She said this is not the first occurrence for a business temporarily closing due to a worker testing positive for COVID-19, and most likely will not be the last.

Stachon is pleading with the public to follow the WDH’s guidelines for social distancing, keeping six feet apart, wearing face coverings, and staying home if you are sick.