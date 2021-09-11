Local 9/11 20th Anniversary events

September 11, 2021 — Here are some local events taking place to recognize the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Western Wyoming Community College

The City of Rock Springs Fire Department is inviting community members and first responders to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the main entrance circle of Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. Free food and beverages will be available, along with an emergency vehicle display in the Western north parking lot.

ARTember ceremony at Bunning Park

ARTember is taking place today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. It will be a full day of art and activities for all with artists’ booths, food vendors, live music, and children’s activities.

During ARTember, the public will have the opportunity to honor the memory of service members, first responders, and civilians who perished during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. A flag presentation by the American Legion Post 24 will take place at 2 p.m. today in Bunning Park. Wyoming Senator John Barrasso has donated the flag for the ceremony. In addition, a memorial tree will also be planted in Bunning Park.