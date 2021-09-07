Local 9/11 activities planned for this Saturday’s 20th Anniversary

Here are some local events taking place to recognize the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Rock Springs Fire Department ceremony

The City of Rock Springs Fire Department is inviting community members and first responders to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Saturday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the main entrance circle of Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. Free food and beverages will be available, along with an emergency vehicle display in the Western north parking lot. Also occurring on that day, The 9-11 Memorial Walk will be taking place on Grant Street in Rock Springs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

ARTember ceremony at Bunning Park

ARTember will take place on Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. It will be a full day of art and activities for all with artists’ booths, food vendors, live music, and children’s activities.

During ARTember, the public will have the opportunity to honor the memory of service members, first responders, and civilians who perished during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. A flag presentation by the American Legion Post 24 will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, during the ARTember event in Bunning Park. Wyoming Senator John Barrasso has donated the flag for the ceremony. In addition, a memorial tree will also be planted in Bunning Park.