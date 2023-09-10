Local 9/11 memorial walks take place tomorrow morning and evening

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Fire Department Facebook page

September 10, 2023 — Tomorrow is the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Locally, two memorial walks will commemorate the event and honor those who died that day.

Walk the Rock – 6:46 a.m.

The walk will start at 6:46 a.m., marking the local time the first hijacked airplane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Beginning at the top of Grant Street in Rock Springs, the walk will proceed down to Center Street and then back up the Grant Street hill. Grant Street will be closed to traffic tomorrow from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the event.

Many first responders will be walking in uniforms and gear, with the public also invited to walk. Last year, there were 170 participants in the event. Registration will begin at 6 a.m.

Four lengths of Grant Street walk are equivalent to the 110 flights of stairs of the two World Trade Center towers that fell on 9/11/21. Twelve lengths amount to 343 flights of stairs, equaling the number of emergency responders’ lives lost when the towers collapsed.

In total, 2,977 people died on 9/11/2001 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Never Forget Walk – 6:46 p.m.

The Green River Fire Department will host its annual “Never Forget Walk” starting at Fire Station 2, 500 Shoshone Ave. The walk will begin at 6:46 p.m., 12 hours after the 9/11 attack time. According to a post on the City of Green River’s Facebook page, the later start time allows more residents to participate in the walk.

The walk route will begin at Fire Station 2, up Shoshone Avenue to Uinta, turning right at Uinta to Monroe Avenue, then down Monroe Avenue to Hitching Post Drive, and returning to Fire Station 2.

Participants can ring a bell at the end of their walk, a sign of honor and respect for all who passed in the attacks.