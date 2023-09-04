Local abandon and court-forfeited vehicle/trail auction tomorrow

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

September 4, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles tomorrow, Tuesday, at their offices, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. According to their Facebook post, two vehicles, a homemade trailer and a flatbed trailer are on the auction block (photos available)

The auction is scheduled for 10 a.m., with a public viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

Homemade trailers x 7 (no VINS; starting bid of $100 for each)

2005 Chrysler Concorde (starting bid of $100)

2003 Mercury Sable (starting bid of $100)

Marval flatbed trailer (no VIN; starting bid of $100)

For any questions ahead of next Tuesday’s auction, please call Kelly at (307) 872-3866.