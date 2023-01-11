Local Actor’s Mission honored with Governor’s Arts Award

January 11, 2023 — Congratulations are going out to the Rock Springs-based Actor’s Mission. They were recently named a 2022 Governor’s Arts Award winner. Two other winners were also honored, Anne Mason, an artist and arts administrator from Laramie, and a posthumous award to Clarene Law, legislator, businesswoman, and arts patron from Jackson.

All recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony on February 24 in Cheyenne. The award winners are selected based on their substantial contributions in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.

Nominations are submitted to the Wyoming Arts Council in October and reviewed in November by the Wyoming Arts Council Board, which sends recommendations to the Governor, who makes the final decisions on which recipients are honored.

The Actor’s Mission will be presenting their next production, “Silent Sky,” on January 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. Additional performances will take place on January 26, 27 at 7 p.m. and January 29 at 2 p.m. Performances will take place at the Broadway Theater with free admission.