Local Airport awarded over $8 million for modernization project

June 15, 2021 — Press Release from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Aiport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has been awarded $8,406,667 in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Wyoming Business Council (WBC), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) for the Commercial Terminal Modernization Project.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The three grants were recently approved by the airport’s governing body, the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board, and represent the first installment of grant funds towards the $19.51 million project.

“The award of these grants is a testament to the importance of this project to Southwest Wyoming’s economic future; recognized by the Airport Board, Sweetwater County Commission, the City of Rock Springs, and the granting entities,” stated Devon Brubaker, Airport Director, “Since 2018, all of these partners have worked together to plan for and develop a project that will support the region well beyond this decade. As the airport rebounds from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global air travel, the timing couldn’t be better to invest in our local economy.”

This first round of grant funding includes $4,906,667 in FAA Airport Improvement Program funding, $3,000,000 in WBC Business Ready Communities funding, and $500,000 in WYDOT Aeronautics funding. Additional grant funding totaling more than $9.8 million is anticipated from both the FAA and WYDOT throughout the project, with the next grant awards expected as early as July 2021.

The Commercial Terminal Modernization Project (pictured above) will include the expansion and renovation of the existing commercial airline terminal. Ultimately, the terminal will be doubled in size from its current 17,000 sq. ft. footprint.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The look and feel of the terminal will be drastically altered to improve passenger comfort, amenities, and processing, with additional improvements including increased checkpoint and hold room space, a modern baggage claim area, a public airfield observation area, hold room concessions, a passenger boarding bridge, and modernized security equipment.

Construction is slated to begin in July 2021 and continue through the end of 2022. The airport will remain open throughout construction, with the airport and its construction team (T-O Engineers, Mead & Hunt, and Sletten Construction) working on detailed phasing planes to ensure minimal impacts to the traveling public.

Additional information on construction, including renderings, phasing, and timelines, will be made public in the coming weeks. Significant opportunities will be available for local contractors to participate in this critical infrastructure project several bid packages forthcoming.