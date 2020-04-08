Local airport questioned on how Governor’s travel ban will affect travel

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — Recently Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a directive that anyone entering Wyoming from another state or country should immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

In his Facebook post from Tuesday, the Governor stated, “People who are traveling for work, for necessary health care services, for minor children custodial purposes, to respond to the COVID-19 crisis or en route to another destination are exempt. This directive applies to residents and nonresidents alike. We love our visitors in Wyoming, but now is a time to stay close to home.”

So how will the Governor’s order affect air travel to and from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs? The following was posted Tuesday on the airport’s Facebook page:

As you may be aware, Governor Gordon on April 3rd issued a directive that said, in part:

▪️Any individual coming or returning to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

▪️If any individual will be present in Wyoming for fewer than 14 days, that individual must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit.

▪️Any individual who has already arrived in Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work related purpose before the date of this Directive must immediately self-quarantine for the remainder of a 14-day period, beginning on the date of their arrival in Wyoming, or until their departure from Wyoming – whichever is sooner.

We have received questions from people planning to fly into the Airport on what is or is not going to happen to them when they arrive. The answer is, unless or until things change, nothing. Airport personnel will not ask anyone arriving if they are here for a work-related purposes, and Airport personnel are not going to quarantine anyone. There are no restrictions AT the Airport for passengers flying in.