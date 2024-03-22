Local airport terminal suffered a power outage yesterday

Photo courtesy of Wyoming Regional Airport Facebook page

March 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport experienced a power outage in its commercial terminal building late yesterday afternoon. According to a series of Facebook posts from the airport, the outage was due to water penetration in the terminal’s main distribution panel. No other area of the airport was affected.

According to a Facebook post around 9:45 p.m., the commercial terminal’s power was restored last night by constructing a temporary power supply to critical systems. Until a permanent fix can be completed, the terminal will not have public parking lot lighting, building heat, or public WiFi.