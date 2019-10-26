Local and area high school sports results from Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 26, 2019) – Here are the results from local and area high school sporting events from Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Local Football

Casper Natrona 29 – Rock Springs 26

Farson-Eden 63 – St. Stephens 15

Cody 17 – Green River 10

Area Football

Mountain View 64 – Greybull 0

Wheatland 66 – Pinedale 30

Lovell 47 Kemmerer 0

Lyman 6 – Big Piney 0 (Thursday)

Local Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0

Cokeville 3 – Farson-Eden 0

Area Volleyball

Mountain View 3 – Lyman 1

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer – No score

Local Cross Country

Rock Springs and Green River at 2019 WHSAA State Cross County Championships in Afton, Wyoming.

Local Girls Swimming

Green River and Rock Springs at 4A West Conference Championships in Laramie