Local and area high school sports results from Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 26, 2019) – Here are the results from local and area high school sporting events from Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Local Football
Casper Natrona 29 – Rock Springs 26
Farson-Eden 63 – St. Stephens 15
Cody 17 – Green River 10
Area Football
Mountain View 64 – Greybull 0
Wheatland 66 – Pinedale 30
Lovell 47 Kemmerer 0
Lyman 6 – Big Piney 0 (Thursday)
Local Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0
Cokeville 3 – Farson-Eden 0
Area Volleyball
Mountain View 3 – Lyman 1
Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer – No score
Local Cross Country
Rock Springs and Green River at 2019 WHSAA State Cross County Championships in Afton, Wyoming.
Local Girls Swimming
Green River and Rock Springs at 4A West Conference Championships in Laramie