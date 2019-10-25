Local and area high school sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 26, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 25, 2019) – Here is what is happening in area high school sports for Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

 

Local Football

Rock Springs at Casper Natrona

Cody at Green River – 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Farson-Eden – 1 p.m.

Area Football

Greybull at Mountain View

Wheatland at Pinedale

Kemmerer at Lovell

Lyman 6 – Big Piney 0 (Thursday)

 

Local Volleyball

Green River at Rock Springs – 6 p.m.

Cokeville at Farson-Eden 5 p.m.

Area Volleyball

Lyman at Mountain View

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer

Pinedale at Jackson

 

Local Girls Swimming

Rock Springs and Green River at 4A West Conference Championships in Laramie

