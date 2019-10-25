Local and area high school sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 26, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 25, 2019) – Here is what is happening in area high school sports for Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Local Football
Rock Springs at Casper Natrona
Cody at Green River – 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Farson-Eden – 1 p.m.
Area Football
Greybull at Mountain View
Wheatland at Pinedale
Kemmerer at Lovell
Lyman 6 – Big Piney 0 (Thursday)
Local Volleyball
Green River at Rock Springs – 6 p.m.
Cokeville at Farson-Eden 5 p.m.
Area Volleyball
Lyman at Mountain View
Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer
Pinedale at Jackson
Local Girls Swimming
Rock Springs and Green River at 4A West Conference Championships in Laramie