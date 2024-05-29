Local area I-80 striping project starts tomorrow

May 29, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Streamline Markings, will stripe traffic markings on Interstate 80 at various locations between the Bridger Valley and Rock Springs beginning Wednesday, May 29. Operations will take place as temperatures allow from sunrise to sunset. Striping operations are mobile, so motorists are asked to reduce their speeds and be aware of striping vehicles. The work should roughly last two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

The annual project is necessary to restore proper visibility of pavement markings on state highways. Due to Wyoming’s harsh winter conditions and weather hazards, these lines can fade or be destroyed. WYDOT crews must re-paint these markings to provide improved safety and capacity for motorists traveling on highways.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at reduced speeds while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Striping operations are slow moving and can cause traffic delays. Drivers are asked to adjust their schedules accordingly.

WYDOT and contract crews would like to also remind drivers that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle.

If a motorist unfortunately does get paint on their vehicle, WYDOT recommends the following tips: