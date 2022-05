Local area Memorial Day ceremonies to take place Monday

Wyo4News photos

May 29 -2022 — Memorial Day ceremonies will take place Monday in both Rock Springs and Green River.

Rock Springs

8 a.m. at the American Legion Post 24, 551 Broadway Street

8:30 a.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street

9 a.m. Sage View Care Center, 1325 Sage Street

9:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, 100 N. Side Belt Loop

Green River

10a.m. Riverview Cemetery, 1079 North 1st East

Volunteers are welcome to help remove posted flags from the Rock Springs and Green River Cemeteries on Tuesday. The Rock Springs flag retrieval will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m., with the Green River flag retrieval scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.