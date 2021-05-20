Local area teams begin their state championship chase today

May 20, 2021 — The Wyoming State High School Champions for softball, soccer, and track and field get underway today.

State Soccer in Cheyenne through Saturday- Rock Springs begins their 4A Girls state championship quest against Cheyenne Easts State at 11 this morning. The Lady Tigers are the West #1 seed and ranked second in the state in 4A. Mountain View will compete in the 3A Girls tournament and face Newcastle in their opening match. No area boys teams qualified for state tournament play.

State Softball in Gillette through Saturday – The Lady Tigers softball enter the State Tournament as the West No. 4 seed and will square off against Thunder Basin (East No. 1 seed) at 4 p.m. this afternoon. The tournament is double-elimination.

Track and Field State Championship Meets in Casper through Saturday — Rock Springs and Green River will compete in the 4A meet. Mountain View, Lyman, Lovell, Pinedale, and Kemmerer will compete in the 2A meet, with Farson-Eden competing in the 1A meet.