Local areas report peak winds gusts of 50+ mph Thursday





June 11, 2021 — According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, yesterday’s local peak wind gust was recorded at 57 mph. Weather stations located at Point of Rocks and Reliance recorded peak wind gusts of 55 and 54 mph.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The strongest wind gusts were reported in the Cody Foothills along the east slope of the Absaroka Range. Winds near Cody were clocked at 80 mph.

Area winds will be light today with temperatures remaining cool with a high of 76. Much warmer weather will come back to the area on Saturday with highs reaching into the 90s on Sunday and continuing through next week. See the complete local seven-day forecast here.