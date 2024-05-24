Local artist Deon Quitberg featured at White Mountain Library

Green River artist Deon Quitberg recently examined some of her past artwork to refresh and complete them. (Submitted photo)

May 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

A new art exhibit featuring Green River artist Deon Quitberg is currently on display at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The exhibit features 19 pieces and will be displayed through the end of June.

For this exhibit, Quitberg selected older pieces to evaluate and rework them for better compositions, color, and effects. Some of the display pieces are projects that started 30 years ago. Many of the displayed landscapes were painted on location. Still-life pieces are also displayed, each painted from objects she set up in front of her and not from a photograph.

According to the Sweetwater County Library System, Quitberg has been active as an exhibiting artist and art teacher during her and her family’s time in Green River. She has been involved in art organizations such as the Wyoming Artists Association and the Sweetwater Art Guild.

“She is also a valued member of the Sweetwater County Library System’s Exhibits Committee,” said Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule. “I have learned a lot from Deon about the arts and our communities.”

For more information about this exhibit and other library events, visit the Library Sweetwater County Library System web page.