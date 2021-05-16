Local artist watercolors on display at Green River library

May 16, 2021 — Local watercolor artist Angelina Q. Bennett is exhibiting 19 of her recent works at Sweetwater County Library in Green River through the end of June. Library hours for viewing are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Bennett has had several exhibits through the years and taught classes in watercolor and other art techniques for Western Wyoming Community college and the Community Fine Arts Center. “My inspiration comes from nature, travel, and my imagination. I respond to shapes, patterns, and color,” said Bennett in her artist’s statement.

Bennett’s painting styles are both traditional and abstract, taking inspiration from the subject matter to determine her choice of interpretation. Design and color are key to create an interesting visual statement.

“I enjoy people and culture from different parts of our world. I find painting to be visual communication that transcends language barriers. Choice of color, brush strokes, and shapes depict energy, feelings, and emotions. Through painting, I hope to share feelings and experiences with the viewers of my work.”

Bennett finds subjects to paint in all the many places she has visited — Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, China, Tibet, Greece, Russia, Spain, Western Europe, British Isles, Ireland, and most of the U.S.A.

For information on library programs and events, visit the Sweetwater County Library System web page or their Facebook page. Questions can also be directed to Debora Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.