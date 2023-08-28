Local artists encouraged to display work at libraries in Sweetwater County



Patti Meyer Bird exhibit – Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — As part of the Sweetwater County Library System commitment to the community, there are opportunities to exhibit local artists work. The Exhibits Committee invite both emerging and established artists to display their original artwork in the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

Along with individual exhibits, annual group exhibits include the Sweetwater Open, Photography Open, Quilter’s Open, and the Small Works Exhibit. These open shows provide participants to show a couple of pieces of their work to the public.

The next Small Works Exhibit is scheduled this December and January at Sweetwater County Library. The annual Photography Open will be held in January and February at White Mountain Library and the next Quilter’s show will be at April and May at the Sweetwater County Library.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. This exhibit will hang in public libraries and should conform to community standards in regard to subject matter.

Art should be original (no copy work) and not previously exhibited in the Library System. The artwork must be framed, ready to hang with wire and identified on the back with labels identifying the artist, contact information, title, and any other pertinent information. Saw-tooth hangers will be accepted for smaller pieces.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Alan Vaugh, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.