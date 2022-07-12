Local artist’s “Visions of Animals” display opens at White Mountain Library

Patti Meyer Bird hung nineteen of her paintings of animals and birds at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs last week. Patrons can see this display in the gallery space now through the end of August. (Submitted photo by Sweetwater County Library System)

Press Release

Local artist Patti Meyer Bird is exhibiting 19 of her recent works at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs through the end of August. Bird has participated in many local exhibits in the Sweetwater County Library System and at the Community Fine Arts Center over the last several years.

“Art has been my enjoyment, my escape, my stress release, and my quiet space for most of my life,” said Bird. “I have a calling to create. Everywhere I go, I see art: in colors, shapes, shadows, sunlight, and depth. This conjures up beauty and many emotions.”

The inspiration for this exhibit is animals and birds, from small quail to enormous elephants. Bird works primarily in acrylic paint, often using abstraction and bright colors to convey the emotions she has for the animals. She responds to each one individually, sometimes in simplistic shapes, sometimes depicting more complex details.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Bird’s artistic training included a few classes in college as she studied to be an elementary teacher. She is also self-taught, utilizing how-to books and taking multiple workshops, exploring different media and techniques. Living in Arizona during the winter has provided her with many opportunities to learn from professional-level artists at the Sun City West Art Club.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page at sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.