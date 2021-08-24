Local artists welcome to participate in ‘Sweetwater Landscapes’ event

August 24, 2021 — Press Release

The fifteenth Community Exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center has a theme everyone here can relate to “Sweetwater Landscapes.”

Held each October, the exhibit is open to all artists from Sweetwater County. Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit artwork that follows this year’s theme. The show will open on October 1st and remain on display through October 30th.

“Over the years, we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas, and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work. Some artists have been getting together for Plein air painting, and I hope to see some of those entered.”

Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s website www.cfac4art.com. The deadline to enter is September 29th.

All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to be hung, or three-dimensional pieces have a stable base or are designed to be hung. As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work with a violent, racist, or erotic theme.

The CFAC also has the majority of the art collection on display, which the Rock Springs High School students started in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

“Sweetwater County School District #1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together, the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”

The public is invited to see the exhibit once it is hung in October and the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a Sweetwater County Library System department. Hours starting Labor Day at the center are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.