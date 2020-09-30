Local authorities: Potential gun threat at RSJH ‘not credible’

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) – After a thorough investigation, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 officials and local law enforcement declared that a potential gun threat at Rock Springs Junior High School was not credible.

The potential gun threat was supposedly going to take place on Friday at the junior high. When the school and school district officials became aware of the situation, an investigation began immediately.

According to RSPD Public Information Officer, Rock Springs Police Department School Resource Officers and Detectives initiated an investigation and identified one juvenile suspect. The investigation determined the juvenile acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the school.

According to superintendent Kelly McGovern, all schools will be open for in-person learning and on schedule for this Friday.