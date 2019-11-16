Local authors attend book-signing in Rock Springs​

Submitted by Dick Blust, sweetwatermuseum.org

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 16, 2019) — The White Mountain Library in Rock Springs hosted a book-signing Thursday afternoon for Sweetwater Women, by local authors Christine Williams and Brigida Blasi, which profiles the lives of over 100 women prominent in Sweetwater County history.​

Advertisement

Williams and Blasi autographed copies of the book at the event. Attending the signing as special guests were several of the women featured in Sweetwater Women, including Barbara Smith and Rae Dell Varley.

Sweetwater Women is published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to support the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

Advertisement

All proceeds from the book’s sale go directly to the Foundation.

It is available at the museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and online at Amazon.com.​