Local bar owners speak out against health orders with New Year’s Eve approaching

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 30, 2020) – It’s no secret that people are upset by the statewide health orders that went into effect earlier this month.

In Sweetwater County, people have been protesting the face covering mandate and variance that restrict bars, restaurants and cafés from selling food or beverages from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to the 18th continuation and modification of statewide public health orders, those businesses “are prohibited from providing services for on-premises consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Additionally, the number of persons that may sit together as a group at certain businesses are reduced from eight to six individuals.”

Several bar and restaurant owners have spoken out against the health orders and are concerned about how they have impacted their businesses.

“I would say they don’t make any sense,” said Devon Sloan, owner of Johnny Mac Good Time Tavern in Rock Springs. “If people can still hang out and visit, why would you still stay open and not make any money?

“Right now, starting from Halloween to New Years, it’s the busiest time for bars. Now, we have to close at 10 p.m. It’s impacted us and our employees. They have to find other ways to make ends meet because they’re not receiving as much tips.”

Daryl Fellbaum, owner of Marty’s Gastro Pub and Bombers Sports Bar in Rock Springs, called the health orders “disheartening.”

“(Our revenue) has been tremendously hurt,” he said. “Last call is at 9:30 p.m. because you can’t have food or drinks on the table.”

Crystal Torres from Toastmaster in Rock Springs said it was ”devastating.”

“We’ve lost 50-70% of revenue at night, which is a lot,” she said, adding that employees have lost at least half their wages because of reduced tips.

Ronnie Roper, owner of Bad Joker Brewery, called the health orders “absolutely terrible.”

“Covid does not come out after 10 p.m.,” she said, adding that the pandemic has impacted the brewery tremendously because New Year’s Eve is its one-year anniversary and they have not been able to make the kind of revenue they had hoped for in their first year of business.

Thursday is New Year’s Eve, which makes things tricky for bar and restaurant owners.

“Of course, we’ll be open for business,” Sloan said.

For some, there has been a movement among some local establishments that might consider staying open for business past 10 p.m.

“We’re trying to rally up with other bars to remain open. It’s still up in the air though,” Torres said, adding that she has spoken to lawyers who have said that law enforcement can’t give them a citation.

“We don’t want to be the only ones open. We don’t want our liquor license revoked. But if we are open, we’re not violating any liquor laws, so we could fight it,” she said.

According to Wyoming Statutes Title 35 – Public Health and Safety Chapter 1 – Administration Article 1 – In General 35-1-105, “No person, corporation or other organization nor representative thereof shall (i) willfully violate, disobey or disregard the provisions of the public health laws of Wyoming or the terms of any lawful notice, order, rule or regulation issued pursuant ….”

Rock Springs Police Department Commander Bill Erspamer said Wyoming Statutes 35-1-101 through 35-1-106 are “laws that give authority to the health department” and “that’s what makes it a crime.”

He said that when the health orders come from the governor, it falls under the statutes.

Upon conviction, violators may be fined no more than $100, imprisonment that does not exceed more than six months or both.

A penalty can be up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to one year or both, according to Erspamer.

It’s still to be determined if some bars and restaurants will remain open past 10 p.m., but some have already stated that they will continue to follow the health orders.

“It’s just not worth it,” Roper said.

“What can you plan for tomorrow night? You got to close at 10 p.m. It’s disappointing,” Fellbaum said