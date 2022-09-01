Local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter seeks volunteers

Photo from https://www.bbbs.org/community-based/

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Educator, psychologist, child care professional-what do all of these things have in common? None of them is a requirement for volunteering to be a big brother/big sister and mentoring a child. In Sweetwater county the local branch of BBBS is in desperate need of volunteers willing to spend some time mentoring a child. Currently, there are 6 “littles” waiting on their “big” to come to hang out, read a book, go for pizza, or play at the park with them.

The Sweetwater County branch of Big Brothers Big Sister is a branch of the larger Wyoming chapter that is handled remotely by professionals such as Megan Wild, and Hanna Eflinger. Wild, a Programming officer for the state of Wyoming has been with the organization for a number of years managing 9 branches across the state, supporting the staff, ensuring high-quality programming, and following best practices. She says her favorite part of the job is “getting to know the people who volunteer.” She hopes the public understands that to be a volunteer “it’s just the simple act of spending time with someone with the potential to make a difference in their life. It makes a huge impact on their life….We want volunteers from all walks of life because our littles are from all walks of life.”

Eflinger went on to add “We provide all kinds of training and resources for people looking to fill that role in someone’s life. It’s important for folks to know you don’t have to have a lot of experience or expertise. It’s really just about spending time together. It takes special people, but doesn’t require special expertise.” Efflinger oversees branches around the state, handles outreach and development, as well as recruits volunteers.

The origin of Big Brother’s Big Sisters dates back to 1904, according to their website when a New York City Court Clerk saw the value of having role models in young people’s lives and began finding volunteers. Now more than a century later the organization has remained true to the founder’s vision, and is still recruiting volunteers locally in Sweetwater county, nationally in all 50 states, and globally spanning across 12 countries.