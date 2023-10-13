Local Bike Bash & motorcycle show tomorrow

Stock photo

October 13, 2023 — Many bikes are expected to take over Bunning Park tomorrow as Cub Scouts Pack 8 will host a Bike Bash for ages 5-11. In addition to the Bike Bash, featuring bike rodeos for various age groups, a motorcycle show and shine will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are free to the public.

Bike Rodeo Information

Kids will ride around the park and them maneuver different challenges such as fun games, round robin, chalk art, an obstacle course, and a bike race! All children must have a helmet in order to participate in the Bike Rodeo.

Non-Riders / Scooters: 5-8 years old – Check in at 8:30 a.m., Event 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Bike Riders: 5-7 years old – Check in at 9:30 a.m., Event from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Bike Riders: 8-11 years old – Check in at 10:30 a.m., Event from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the Bike Rodeo, call Josh at (307) 749-6560

First Annual Motorcycle Show

Show check-in will begin at 8:00 a.m. with free registration. The show and shine hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All types of motorcycles are welcome, with judges’ trophies presented for choppers, sports bikes, trikes, cruisers, touring, off-road, pro street, scooter, antique, work in progress, and Best of Show.

For more information, call (307) 389-2312.