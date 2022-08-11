Local blood donations in high demand-with an opportunity to donate approaching Aug. 29, 2022

Photo from https://www.vitalant.org/Articles/Vitalant-Declares-a-Critical-Blood-Shortage,-Urges

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Local opportunity to donate blood is approaching with greater need more than ever. The community’s next blood drive will take place on Aug. 29, from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with appointment slots still available. Scheduling an appointment is easy and can be done here. Donations normally can be in the form of whole blood, platelets, plasma, source plasma, and power red. Opportunities to make the different donations are normally available at different times and locations depending on the individual blood drive.

Life after the Covid 19 pandemic seems to have no shortage of “shortages” and the amount of life-saving blood available in blood banks is no exception. According to an article by Vitalant, the number of new donors has been down sharply by 12% year over year and new donors are needed all the time.

Benefits exist not only for recipients of blood donations but for donors as well. Donors are given a free mini-physical and full panel of tests. The mini-physical includes a check of pulse, blood pressure, hemoglobin, and cholesterol as well as identifying the donor’s specific blood type. The need for blood by recipients can be one time or more frequently and be disease or accident related. In all cases, blood transfusions can be the difference between life and death.