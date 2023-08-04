Local Boys and Girls Club Fall Semester registration ending August 10

August 4, 2023 — Fall semester registration for the Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club will end on Thursday, August 10. The program is for students aged six to 18. The fall semester will begin August 14 with the start of school.

The program includes homework help, recreation, and games, STEM, arts, and Teen Center. Hours for the program will be 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. Transportation from many Rock Springs schools to the Boys and Girls Clubs is provided with the program cost.

For cost and other information, you are asked to call the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County at 307-382-2639. Online pricing and registration information is available here.