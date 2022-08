Local Boys & Girls Club announces new United Way Grant

Submitted by the B& Girls Club of Sweetwater County

August 18, 2022 — United Way of Southwest Wyoming has granted the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County a grant in the amount of $50,000. According to a press release from the local Boys & Girls Club, these funds will help provide after-school programming to its over 300 members in the area of academics. The Boys & Girls Club stated they were very thankful to United Way donors, volunteers, and staff for supporting the club and its members.

The Boys and Girls Club has been a community partner since 2011.

For more information regarding the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County programming and registration, call 382 2639 or visit their website.