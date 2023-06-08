Local building owner shows frustration to City Council regarding fire ordinances and downtown projects

Photo Courtesy of City of Rock Springs Broadcast

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A local building owner in Rock Springs voiced his concerns regarding certain fire ordinances for one of his buildings that currently has an established business located within it, as well as the need to keep the preservation of Downtown Rock Springs alive.

Rick Milonas first voiced his concerns regarding Bunning Park. The original Bunning Park project demolished abandoned buildings surrounding the area, but nonetheless left dirt plots to never be used. “Spent a bunch of money on Bittercreek, but we still have this Bunning Park project that’s sitting there. I was kind of wondering if we are going to continue with that. I would really like to see something done with that project that we started and just left.” Milonas also mentioned the dirt lot next to the park that is not being used. “What an eye sore. That thing is so ugly, that’s a shame. That’s embarrassing.”

The topic that rose the most frustration was Milonas’s 204 Elk Street building which currently holds Nell’s Coffee new storefront location. At this time, Nell’s is required to place a $150,000 sprinkler system inside the building due to fire ordinances, so they can establish a dine-in area.

Regarding Nell’s location, Councilman Hickerson jumped in asking if there was an active kitchen within the building (i.e., stove, grill, any other appliance that requires a vent hood and grease trap), and if the bathrooms were ADA compliant. It was noted that the building does not have either of those things yet, but there were plans.

Councilman Bettolo also had questions regarding the sprinkler system issue. He wanted to know if a firewall could be established to decrease the price considering Nell’s does not use the full floor plan. Chief Wamsley, Rock Springs Fire Chief, noted that he believes the both the building department and the fire inspector have spoke with Nell’s regarding the issue. He also added that these buildings were built when fire codes were not a mandate. Whereas now the buildings must follow state statute. Councilman Bettolo then added in that the shops on Broadway are not required to have sprinkler systems and they have buildings directly connected to others, whereas, the Nell’s building stands alone. “I just want to see us be able to work with people like Rick who want to invest in Downtown and improve Downtown.”

Councilman Robinson added in questioning if Nell’s had this originally planned within their business plan or if their plan has recently changed. He also added to see if the City was communicating well enough to these applicants on whether they know all the facts as they begin their business journey within a certain building downtown.

When Nell’s placed their business inside of the building, they were advised through the City to place a fire separation curtain to section off the portion they could use and instead of tables, they were allowed their merchandise racks.

Mayor Mickelson ended by stating that he understands the frustration, but that the City is constrained with statutes and codes which occasionally show inconsistencies within businesses around the city. He also noted that the owner of Nell’s was not frustrated with the City management but the codes themselves. Mayor Mickelson stated that they will continue to work at the issue.