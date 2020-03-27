Local business owner addresses questioning of being an “essential provider”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 27, 2020) — The following was a letter send to Wyo4News by Island Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers:

To our valued customers,

At Kelly’s, we are very conscious of the threat that COVID-19 is posing to the community around us, and especially the devastating effect that it is having on the local economy.

We’ve had a lot of customers question why we are still open and argue that we are not an “essential provider,” so we would like to address this.

Governor Gordon has made several proclamations ordering the closure of thousands of businesses around Wyoming. None of those orders apply to the core businesses that Kelly’s participates in. Wyoming has countless businesses that provide critical infrastructure and services to not just our own communities, but to a significant cross section of the entire nation, and the governor’s orders have allowed those businesses to continue to operate. Many businesses in Wyoming simply cannot close without endangering countless numbers of Americans. That means the people employed by those businesses still have to go to work each day. In fact, it means that many of those people are working harder, and for longer hours, to keep the rest of us safe.

This includes medical professionals and first responders. It includes energy workers, and others in the mineral extraction industries. It also includes people in the trades. Electricians, plumbers, refrigeration repair men, garbage men, builders and more that are out there working so many of you can stay home to prevent the spread of this virus.

Since everyone needs to eat, this includes people who work in grocery stores, and it includes everyone in the supply chains that have to continue to function and keep shelves stocked. It also includes the delivery people who are bringing groceries and other necessary items to people’s doors. It is impossible to list here all of the essential industries that make responding to this emergency possible.

All of those people, and all of those businesses, have one thing in common. They need fuel to operate. They still have to fill up their vehicles to get to and from work, and in many cases, to do their jobs. The entire fuel supply chain has to continue to operate for that to happen, including us retailers. What we do is essential, and without it, every other industry grinds to a halt.

Along with that is the need to provide other essential products to our customers, who may not be able to make it to larger grocery stores during the limited hours they are now operating. Convenience stores are the only place that many people have available to them to get the food that gets them through their workday. Whether it is a sandwich, a carton of milk, some canned foods, or a microwaveable meal that they need, we’re here for them. It is also where they are able to get toilet paper and cleaning products without having to wait in line at a big box store.

People have also questioned why package alcohol sales have continued, and that is a legitimate question, but it is a more complicated answer. What most people in Wyoming don’t know is that the distribution system for wine and spirits in the state is also the emergency medical distribution system for local communities. The reason is that the trucks that leave a central Wyoming Liquor Division warehouse in Cheyenne, every business day, reach every single community in Wyoming within 24 hours. There is no comparable distribution system anywhere else in the state, and it costs nothing for the state to maintain it. It is fully funded by the retail sales of wine and spirits through the shipping costs. If those sales ceased, and those truck drivers were laid off or furloughed, they would not be immediately available to the state in the event they needed to distribute emergency vaccines or other critical medical supplies to our local communities. By keeping package liquor sales active, and our stores open, that critical supply line and distribution system remains fully functioning.

Because of all the reasons above, Kelly’s is here for you. We will keep our doors open to the best of our ability, so that we can do our part to make sure you can do yours. We may operate on reduced hours, and we may have to make adjustments to how we provide services, but we intend to be here for you and our employees.

We also need for you, our customers, to do your part to help protect our employees and each other. So, please help us out by doing these things:

1. Only shop if you really need to. Unnecessary trips to the store put everyone at increased risk.

2. Hoarding is not necessary. Our supply chains are operating at full strength, and product is coming in on schedule. We will limit quantities of certain product lines when supplies are limited. 3. Please thoroughly wash your hands before and after visiting our stores and use hand sanitizers often. Sinks with soap are available in our indoor restrooms, and a hand washing sink is available on the food service counter at our Sunset location. 4. Give other customers and our employees plenty of space. Six feet is recommended by the CDC. Don’t crowd other people in line, be patient, and wait for people to clear a section of the store before entering it. 5. Please don’t handle merchandise that you don’t intend to purchase. 6. Make your selections promptly and proceed to checkout. 7. Use contactless payments whenever you can. Use traditional credit cards as a second choice. Use cash as a last resort. 8. Pay at the pump for your fuel if possible. 9. Do not loiter around the stores. A lot of people are coming and going, and it is tempting to use your visit as a chance to socialize, but please make your purchases and move on. 10. MOST IMPORTANTLY, IF YOU ARE SICK IN ANY WAY, IF YOU HAVE HAD RECENT CONTACT WITH ANYONE THAT IS SICK, OR ARE SHOWING ANY SIGNS OF RESPIRATORY ILLNESS, PLEASE STAY HOME. DO NOT PUT OUR EMPLOYEES OR OUR CUSTOMERS AT RISK!

Anyone who feels the need to ignore these requests will be asked to leave and not return. WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ANY BEHAVIOR THAT THREATENS THE HEALTH OR SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES!

Thank you for cooperating with us and understanding. Together we’ll get through this crisis. When it is over, I look forward to enjoying a cup of coffee together while we look back at all of this as just a not so fond, but distant, memory.

Sincerely,

The Richards Family Kelly’s Convenience Centers