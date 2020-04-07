Local businesses donate to COVID-19 Response Fund

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — Within 24 hours of the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s announcement of a COVID-19 Response Fund, donations are near $10,000.

Genesis Alkali pledged a $5,000 donation in support of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s efforts during this pandemic.

“It’s important, now more than ever, to support our local hospital as they prepare to face patients who test positive for the COVID-19 virus,” said Fred Von Ahrens, Genesis Alkali Vice President of Manufacturing.

“I can’t tell you how much we appreciate your generous donation and support for the hospital and its Foundation,” said Taylor Jones, MHSC Board of Trustees President. “This donation is welcome and our communities definitely will benefit from it.”

David Caplan, Genesis Alkali Director of Communications, hopes the Genesis Alkali donation is just the beginning of donations from the Trona Patch and other local industries that want to get involved with monetary donations.

“We are starting with a $5,000 donation to encourage other individuals and companies to come forward,” Caplan said.

Bruce and Carla Pivic donated $2,000 through their businesses, Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio.

“We want to help our friends in Sweetwater County,” Pivic said. “This county has been remarkable to our companies.”

Von Ahrens and his wife, Susie, also made a personal donation of $1,000. Charlie Van Over, Memorial Hospital Foundation President, also has donated $1,000.

“These donations will go a long way to helping many people in our community,” Van Over said. “We are grateful for such a positive and proactive response from the community during these trying times.”

Donations of $100 each have been pledged by Jim and Dianne Blazovich, and Theresa Loisante.

In addition to these donations, the Foundation also has received various pledges from individuals who want to donate their COVID-19 stimulus checks when they arrive.

Donations are tax deductible and can be made by visiting MHSCFoundation.com or by mailing a check. Checks can be made payable and sent to Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.