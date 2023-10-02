Local Chamber’s J.T. Larson is the State Chamber Employee of the Year

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Business Agent J.T.Lason was recently voted the “Wyoming State Business Person of the Year” (submitted photo)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On September 21, 2023, the Rock Springs Chamber’s J.T. Larson was awarded the “Wyoming State Chamber Employee of the Year” at the Wyoming Working Together Conference in Lander, Wyoming. The 22-year-old Larson, born and raised in Rock Springs, recently stated in a recent Facebook post, “I truly love my job as a Business Agent at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.” He also gave thanks for his nomination from Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Working within the Chamber of Commerce

As an employee, Larson has been with the Chamber of Commerce since October 2020, becoming its Business Agent in August 2021. Before that, he served on the Rock Springs Chamber Board of Directors as the Western Wyoming Community College Student Representative.

Official Duties with the Chamber of Commerce

Larson works closely with the CEO to effectively manage the office and serve our community. He manages their internal finances. and works with individuals and the committee involved with the local water user and enterprise coalition, putting together reports for both.

In addition, Larson also assists with putting together the quarterly reports for Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism, and he is also the Chamber’s IT person. Currently, he is busy working on the upcoming Rock Star Awards, which take place on November 3, 2023.

Larson explained that over the years, there were things he didn’t know how to do, but he would learn them as he rarely says no to a project. He added that much of what he does is “basically whatever needs to be done.”

Wanting to Work on a Public Scale

While speaking with Wyo4News, Larson says his inspiration came from wanting to serve his community in a larger capacity. He has been involved with the community since he was about nine years old when he volunteered for the Rock Springs International Days. Larson is now the event chairman of that event.

He is also a Republican member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, representing the 17th District since January 10, 2023. After winning the Republican primary in August 2022, Larsen went on to win the November general election over incumbent Chad Banks, receiving 61% of the votes.

Larson’s Future Plans

Larson says he loves serving the state. He said there are many opportunities to do so, though he is unsure where or what that will be long-term. In the meantime, he plans to continue to work hard for Rock Springs and Sweetwater County and keep that his main focus.