Local cheer and dance teams win State Spirit titles

Wyo4News photo

January 27, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

On Friday, area high school cheer and dance teams participated in the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Spirit Competition. The event took place at Casper’s Ford Center.

Rock Springs took first place in the 4A All Girl Cheer Stunt completion with a winning score of 83.80, outdistancing second place Cheyenne East (77.80). The Tigers also captured the championship in 4A Hip Hop Dance (89.78). RSHS’s score of 81.30 in the 4A Jazz Dance competition was second to Star Valley’s 82.88.

Green River High School captured first place in the 4A Game Day category with a score of 92.30. Kelly Walsh was second at 90.45. The Wolves also won the 4A Co-Ed Cheer Stunt (90.30), with Rock Springs (72.00) finishing in fourth place.

In the 3A Jazz Dance competition, Green River (68.29) finished fourth, and Lyman (62.59) sixth. Evanston won the event, scoring 79.03.

Mountain View High School won the 3A Game Day Cheer, scoring 93.60. Lyman (80.80) finished in tenth place.