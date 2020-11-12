Local Christmas ‘Toys for Kids’ registration happening today

Advertisement

(November 12, 2020) — The local Toys for Kids program will be hosting its first round of sign-ups today for this year’s giveaway. Sign-ups will take place today between 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Another event signup will occur this afternoon from 4 to 5:45.

All sign-ups will occur at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, in Rock Springs. This year’s Toys of Kids giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, at the former Herberger’s location in the White Mountain Mall. The giveaway will be a drive-through event.