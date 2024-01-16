Local City Councils back in session tonight

Wyo4News Photo

January 16, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils are back in session tonight. Both council meetings will begin at 7 p.m. tonight at their respective City Halls.

In Rock Springs, the Council will make appointments to the Parks and Recreations Advisory Board, Joint Waters Power Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board. They will also look to approve a contract with Peterbilt of Wyoming to purchase a new truck with a plow and sander at a cost of just over $323,000.

Complete Rock Springs Agenda

The Green River City Council will consider a request from Wyoming Waste Systems to cease the picking up of yard waste during certain winter months. Wyoming Waste Systems would like to modify its current contract with the city and pick up green waste from April to mid-November and a collection in January to pick up Christmas trees.

Complete Green River Agenda