Local Climb Wyoming director to receive new UW Alumni Association award

Laramie, Wyoming — Sweetwater County Climb Wyoming Director Brittany Wells Gray is one of four University of Wyoming graduates to be honored with new UW Alumni Association (UWAA) awards.

Wells Gray, of Green River, will be awarded the Rising Alumni Award. Other recipients and their awards are: Aaron Bieber, Richmond, Texas, the Network/Chapter Leader Award; Barney Cosner, Riverton, the Life Member Service Award; and Jo Anne Youtz McFarland, Riverton, the Building a Better Wyoming Award.

The awards reflect leadership through the alumni network/chapter program; outstanding and exemplary service to the UWAA; professional and volunteer achievements; and for impactful work performed benefiting Wyoming and its citizens.

The Rising Alumni Award recognizes UW alumni who graduated in the last 10 years and have distinguished themselves through a high-level of professional accomplishment in their careers.

Wells Gray earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism (2008) and will earn a master’s degree in communication this fall, both from UW. She is the program director for Climb Wyoming in Sweetwater County, and works to secure funding and support to help low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and job placement.

The award recipients will be recognized during the UWAA’s award recognition ceremony and reception Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 222 S. 22nd St. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.

Cost is $25 per person, with registration deadline Tuesday, Sept. 3. To purchase tickets, visit the website at http://uw.uwyo.edu/award19.

This is the first year the UWAA is presenting the awards. UniWyo Federal Credit Union and Black Hills Energy are the sponsors for this year’s event.

For more information about the awards, visit www.uwyo.edu/alumni. UWyo Magazine will profile the recipients in the September issue.