Local Commerce Bank part of ‘Best Banks to Work For’ recognition

(November 3, 2020) Commerce Bank of Wyoming is a branch of NebraskaLand National Bank, recently named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” in 2020.



According to a press release announcing the recognition, the “Best Banks to Work For” program was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, who identifies, recognizes, and honors banks in the U.S. for outstanding employee satisfaction.

“I could not be more proud of the amazing team at Commerce Bank of Wyoming,” said Mike Jacobson, President & CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming. “This was especially evident, as we have navigated through the current pandemic. Their dedication to helping each other to juggle home life and banking duties has been outstanding. I am truly blessed to lead this incredible organization!”

The press release stated, Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

The 2020 list shows NebraskaLand Bank, home-based in North Platte, Nebraska, at No. 17 on this year’s list. Commerce Bank of Wyoming is a branch of NebraskaLand National Bank. To go directly to a full list of this year’s winning banks, click here.

This program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks, and other chartered retail financial institutions in the U.S. with at least 50 employees.