Local Concert Association presents magic/comedy show March 25

(Submitted photos by Sweetwater County Concert Association)

March 14, 2022 — Press Release information

The Sweetwater County Concert Association will present “The Chipper Experience – Where Magic and Comedy Collide” at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Chipper, the red-headed comic, has become a favorite of theater-goers who love clean yet ‘edgy’ comedy, along with inventive magic tricks all rolled into one unique, “family-friendly” performance. He has been described as an “artistic cyclone of talent & comedy” by the media commanding the stage, presenting cool ‘hocus-pocus,’ pointless yet challenging juggling feats, witty remarks & asides, adlibs galore, all while pulling out an endless parade of gadgets, do-hickeys, and thing-a-ma-bobs from his stage trunks.

For over 20 years, Chipper has been bringing his odd brand of mayhem to audiences around the world.

This concert is open to all Sweetwater County Concert Association season members. Individual tickets are $10 to $20 and are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce or online at sweetwatercca.square.site.