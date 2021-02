Advertisement

February 6, 2021 — Sweetwater County Health is still taking appointments for Phase 1a and 1b COVID-19 vaccinations. If Sweetwater County does not fill the vaccine appointments, the allotments may be moved to other counties.

To schedule an appointment, call 307-922-5390, Monday-Friday. There may also still be appointments available at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River, 307-872-4590.

Click here to view the complete Phase 1a and 1b list.