Local COVID vaccine appointments open for those 16 and 18+

March 18, 2021 — According to an email from Ronda Zancanella, Public Health Response Coordinator, Sweetwater County District Board of Health, the county is opening up the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone age 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Janssen).

“With businesses opening and travel season coming, we want to make sure you are prepared and protected from COVID-19,” commented Zancanella in the email.

Residents can schedule vaccine appointments today with the following agencies:

Sweetwater County Public Health – Schedule online www.wyoapptportal.org/

Castle Rock Medical Center – Call (307) 872-4590 option 1

K-Pack Pharmacy – Call (307) 875-6722

Rock Springs Community Health Center – Call (307) 212-5116

Walmart Pharmacy – online at www.walmart.com/covid