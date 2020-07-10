Local Cub Scouts to host open day camps

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — For the first time ever, you can join the Cub Scouts at their day camp.

In the past, this day has been reserved for Scouts only.

The event takes place on July 24, with an 8:00 A.M. check-in for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders. The activities begin at 9:00 A.M. Registration is $25.00.

4th and 5th grader campout begins July 24 at 5:00 P.M. and continues through noon on July 25. Registration is $35.00. Parents cost an additional $10.00 to camp.

Advertisement

The event takes place at Pioneers Trails Picnic Grounds, 334 County Road 4-68, Green River, Wyoming.

Activities include:

BB guns

Archery

Relay races

Obstacle courses

Science experiments

Morse code

Trading posts

Special guests

Campouts and campfires

Registration begins July 10. To register, call (801)-479-5460, or visit https://www.utahscouts.org/jbdaycamp.