Local drug trafficking organization dismantled by DCI, cooperating agencies

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — After a year-long investigation the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, with the help of numerous cooperating law enforcement agencies, managed to dismantle a local drug trafficking organization.

Since September 2018, Special Agents from DCI Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), Task Force Officers with Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Evanston Police Department, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol, in cooperation with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, began an investigation into the illegal distribution, transportation, and use of methamphetamine and heroin in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

Through the course of the investigation, DCI Agents identified Alexis “Lexi” K. Morgan and Albert E. Morgan as sources of supply for methamphetamine and heroin in Sweetwater County The Morgans are accused of bringing in multiple pound quantities of methamphetamine and heroin for redistribution in the county.

DCI Agents also identified several out-of-state sources of illicit drugs who were used to maintain the Morgans’ supply of methamphetamine and heroin. Through investigative means, DCI agents have identified these out-of-state sources located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.

During the course of the investigation, agents conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the Morgans and several co-conspirators, totaling over one kilogram of methamphetamine. Lab analysis revealed a portion of the tested evidence items from the controlled purchases yielded 99% pure Methamphetamine.

DCI Agents learned Lexi Morgan and Albert Morgan both own and/or manage the A&M Pawn Shop located at 431 North Front Street in Rock Springs and were operating the drug trafficking organization through the pawn shop.

On July 15, 2019, DCI agents, in cooperation with Green River Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, culminated the investigation by serving five residential search warrants in the Rock Springs area and arresting 26 members of the organization.

DCI agents assisted Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Phoenix Department of Public Safety in service of residential search warrants, charges and arrests of four sources of supply for the Morgans. In total, DCI agents seized approximately 27 pounds of methamphetamine, 54 firearms, several ounces of heroin and several thousand dollars of U.S. currency.

The investigation is still ongoing and all suspects are presumed innocent.

The following members were arrested and charged for the following violations of the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act.

Alexis Kay Morgan, 27, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in a Drug Free School Zone

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) to a Person Under 18

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), six counts

Albert Elbridge Morgan, 52, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts

Katelyn Marie Shelton, 26, Rock Springs

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Karen Sue Zumpfe, 48, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

Marcy Jo Rumler-Sparks, 42, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Carol Ann Lopez-Smith, 51, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts

Jason Leroy Tomasini, 41, Rock Springs

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possess with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Brandy Marie Penn, 25

Arrested in Phoenix

Alejandro Borquez, 28

Arrested in Phoenix

William Everette Shay, 50

Arrested in Las Vegas

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Sara Kathleen Shepard Scott, 43

Arrested in Las Vegas

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Nicole Ann Cain, 47, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Lance Russell Collins, 41, Kemmerer

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Interference with a Peace Officer

Defrauding Drug and Alcohol Screening Tests

Kelsi D’Rae Egbert, 28 Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Tanya Hernandez-Kidd, 34, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Child Endangerment (Methamphetamine)

Colin Scott McAlister, 37, Rock Springs

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Lacea Ann Harper-Nix, 27, Rapid City, South Dakota

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Christy Ann Harlow, 52, Gillette

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Rusti Jean Long, 26, Rock Springs

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), two counts

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Xanax)

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Jamie Lee Dodd, 34, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Jason Theodore Stroh, 36, Lyman

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)

Brad Lee Byerly, 33, Green River

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), three counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Noah James Atherton, 32, Rock Springs

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers

Lamar Maurice Yarber, 40, Rock Springs

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Anthony David Whitney, 45, Rock Springs

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in a Drug Free School Zone, four counts

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Christopher Ray Robertson, 37, Rock Springs

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)