Local duo to perform at today’s Brown Bag Concert

Photo courtesy of Ellie and Austim Facebook page

July 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

It should be a great day to enjoy today’s Brown Bag Concert Series. The free lunchtime concert will feature the local acoustic dual Ellie and Austin playing in the Bank Court area in Downtown Rock Springs. The concert will run from noon to 1:30 p.m., and tables and seating will be available for those eating lunch.

Ellie and Austin will be playing a variety of genres, including Billy Joel, the Cranberries, and Sublime.

Wednesday’s Concert in the Park

On Wednesday, Stone’s Thro will perform a blend of rock and blues at the free Concerts in the Park at Bunning Park. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and food concessions will be available.

Both concerts are sponsored in part by WyoRadio.