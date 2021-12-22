Local Eagle Scout responsible for “Blessing Box” at downtown URA

Shane Meats’ Eagle Scout Project, “Blessing Box.”

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Blessing Boxes, traditionally located outdoors in public, are filled with non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and other items that could bless someone in need. Items are anonymously given and received.

The one installed outside the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency earlier this month wouldn’t be there without the community’s very own, hard-working, industrious, young Eagle Scout, Shane Meats.

“People drop off and pick up food, sort of like a free lending library. It’s there if you need it,” said Chad Banks, Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency manager. It is also available for those who can afford to drop off items for those less fortunate.

“Since the beginning of the month, people have been very generous about keeping it stocked,” said Banks.

Meats’ parents are very proud of him. The Scout had his work cut out for him when he decided to build a Blessing Box for his Eagle Scout project.

From start to finish, Shane was required to have an idea, get approval from Rock Springs Main Street, plan it, research Blessing Boxes, get the approval of the Eagle Scout Board, secure donations, put work crews together, and learn the City’s guidelines.

“He had no idea what a Blessing Box was, and he did a lot of research about it,” said Chris Meats, Shane Meats’ father, who is also Director of Finance for the City of Green River. “At first, we thought it was going to cost around $100 for materials, but it ended up costing around $800.”

Young Meats found the local merchants to be very helpful. Home Depot, Bloedorn Lumber, and CJ’s Signs were happy to donate the materials needed.

From start to finish, the project took Shane around a year to complete.

“Shane put a lot of hard work into it,” said Chris Meats. “He has learned a lot. He’s definitely a good kid, and we look forward to great things with him.”

Shane has two older brothers, who were also Eagle Scouts. They, too, did projects with Main Street during their years as Scouts.

“It’s nice to see him continue the tradition,” Chris said.