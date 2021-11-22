Local EMS responds to truck fire Sunday afternoon

Photo courtesy of the City of Green River.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 22, 2021) — The Green River Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck fire on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon.

The Department was called out at 2:30pm Sunday to a semi-truck on fire in the West bound lane of I-80 at mile marker 77, just East of the Solvay railroad spur that crosses I-80.

The truck was fully engulfed when Firefighters arrived. Firefighters were on scene for 3 hours to make certain the fire was extinguished.

No one was injured but the truck and trailer were a total loss. Also responding were Highway Patrol, Castle Rock Ambulance, County Fire, and the Granger Fire Department. The truck was hauling frozen food.