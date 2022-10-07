Local Entrepreneurs Win $37,500 in Seed Funding from the Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad

SCIL Pitch Night Winners. Left to Right: Monica Patten (IMPACT 307); Cody and Brittany Gray (High Desert Technology, LLC); Dylan Covington (Shop Dog Custom, LLC); Amanda Finch (Meridical Health Solutions); Mindy and Glen Reddon (GM Valley Processing); Justin Hood (Wyoming Apparatus); Nick Walrath (Wild Sage Market)

Photo credit: Christy Austin, A Time to Breathe Photography

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Six Sweetwater County startup companies won $37,500 in funding at the first annual Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad (SCIL) Pitch Night held on September 27 at the Broadway Theater. SCIL is a competition for local entrepreneurs. SCIL participants receive valuable mentorship from IMPACT 307 and local professionals. SCIL is run by IMPACT Sweetwater, a collaboration between University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 and Western Wyoming Community College, which is made possible by the EDA CARES grant. SCIL’s program is sponsored by Wyoming Business Council, Governor Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Rock Springs Main Street URA, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Green River Chamber. Seed funding is made possible by Wyoming Innovation Partnership, JP Morgan Chase, First Bank of Wyoming, State Bank, Commerce Bank of Wyoming, RSNB Bank, and Rocky Mountain Power.

Six companies won $36,500 in seed funding which will be released as the companies meet milestones advancing their businesses. Seed fund winners (in alphabetical order) were GM Valley Processing, High Desert Technology LLC, Meridical Health Solutions, Shop Dog Custom LLC, Wild Sage Market, and Wyoming Apparatus. The seed funding awards were determined by local judges Cody Bateman (CEO/Director, State Bank), David Caplan (Director of Communications, Genesis Alkali), Rick Dalgarno (Principal Application Engineer, Markforged), Rocco O’Neill (Director of Community and Economic Development, City of Evanston), and Robin Sessions Cooley, JD (Director, Department of Wyoming Workforce Services). There were two $500 awards which were determined by audience voting. The Audience Choice Award, presented by Commerce Bank of Wyoming, was won by Meridical Health Solutions. The Job Creator Award, presented by State Bank, was won by Wild Sage Market.

If you would like to watch the recording of Pitch Night, it is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSam1bEO8S4 . Several Green River High School students took a field trip led by Melissa Atkinson to watch SCIL live on Pitch Night.

For more information, call Monica Patten, IMPACT Sweetwater Assistant Director, at (307) 466-3963 or email her at [email protected]. Monica provides free mentorship to entrepreneurs. The next SCIL application period is expected to open in April 2023. The IMPACT Sweetwater webpage can be found at: https://impact307.org/sweetwater-county/.