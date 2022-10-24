Local Family hosts haunted house for a good cause

Wyo4news photo

Rock Springs, Wyoming — For the second year in a row, Justin and Allie Cornell have assembled a haunted house on Sublette Street accepting donations for a local family in need. The haunted house will be available for the public to come to enjoy on October 28, and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Entry to the haunted maze is $5 per person or $20 for groups of 5. This year all the proceeds from the Sublette Haunted House will go to the family of Paige Peck in hopes to assist in paying for funeral expenses. If community members don’t wish to make the scary tour they are welcome to make donations through a Venmo account that can be viewed on Facebook.

The Cornell family is one that enjoys the Halloween holiday as well as bringing their community together and helping those who need it. What better way to bring the two together than to host an event such as this in an effort to raise funds? Last year the haunted house was through the Cornell’s garage with a shorter path to walk through, however, even due to its size the turnout was a lot bigger than they had anticipated with a line of thrill seekers stretching around the block. This year the Cornell’s neighbor has volunteered their garage and backyard for a lengthier scary tour.

The spectacle will be suitable for most ages and operates on a number system, a level 1 for instance would be a smaller child or someone that doesn’t want to get too shaken up, and a level 4 would be someone that wants to have their world rocked. There will be a volunteer at the entry of the haunted house communicating the participant’s level to actors staged throughout the house. And without giving away too much detail of what will be in store in the house there will be roughly 17 actors staged throughout a multi-room maze of spook and scare.

Wyo4news photo

When choosing a cause to make the donations to Justin Cornell told Wyo4 news “I just keep my ears open August and September and find someone that gets my heart and decide, ok that’s who we are helping.” Allie Cornell added that last year “we raised money for Leah Allen who had been in an accident and needed help with medical bills.” The Cornell family spends a great deal of their free time building the house and putting a lot of heart into the production, working sometimes until 9 p.m. They continued that they just want the community to come out, have a good time, and donate what they can to help out a member of the community. “There were some very generous people that came by last year and donated last year without going through the house.” continued Justin Cornell. The house is located on the east side of Sublette street, about 3 houses down from the Bighorn/Sublette intersection.