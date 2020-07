ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — The local Farmer’s Market season will start up today with the Green River Farmers Market taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. The market is located at Roosevelt and Uinta Drive in Green River.

WyoRadio will be broadcasting live from tonight’s Green River Farmer’s Market.

The Rock Springs Farmers Market will have their first session tomorrow evening, also from 4 to 7 p.m.

Both markets will run weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively, through September.