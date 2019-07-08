Local Farmer’s Markets Start Up This Week

Rock Springs, WY (7/8/19) – July means the start of the local Farmer’s Market season. Green River and Rock Springs residents have three choices this year:

Whisler Chevrolet Farmer’s Market – Every Tuesday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., 2200 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs. Vendor information at 307-362-5677.

Green River – Every Wednesday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Unita Drive across from the skate park. Vendor information at 307-872-0562

Downtown Rock Springs Farmer’s Market – Every Thursday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., South Main Street. Vendor information at 307-352-1434.