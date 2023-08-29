Local firefighters gather together to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy

Photo Courtesy of Donor Drive

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Local IAFF #1499 are continuing their passion to help fight Muscular Dystrophy once again as they take to the town to help raise money for this cause.

Muscular Dystrophy

As told by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) “refers to a group of genetic diseases that cause progressive weakness and degeneration of skeletal muscles. These disorders (of which there are more than 30) vary in age of onset, severity, and the pattern of the affected muscles.”

Fill the Boot History

Michael Forest, Representative for IAFF #1499 in Rock Springs stated at the most recent city council meeting, “Since 1954, firefighters across the country have collected critical funds in the community, $1 at a time as part of the Fill the Boot program to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The partnership between MDA and the International Association of Firefighters began when the IAFF’s landed proclamation designating MDA as the charity of its choice. Vowing to continue raising awareness and funds to ensure effective treatments and therapies are found. The dollars raised through Fill the Boot funds MDA’s mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease to live longer, more independent lives.”

Forest notes that in 1954, a group of families affected by Muscular Dystrophy approached Boston Firefighters Local #718 to ask for their help in aiding against Muscular Dystrophy. With their boots in hand, the team took to the streets of Boston asking the community for donations for this cause. With much success, after 70 years, the IAFF leads in raising the most funds for MD across the nation.

Fill the Boot Event

The Rock Springs IAFF Local #1499 will be collecting funds at Walmart in Rock Springs from September 2-4, 2023.